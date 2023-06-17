AHL Morning Skate: June 17, 2023

P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. A2-Hershey Bears
Game 5 – Tonight, 7:00 ET,
TV: NHL Network (delayed broadcast), NBC Sports Washington, Root Sports Northwest
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 91 NHL Network Radio
(Series tied, 2-2)
Game 1 – Thu., June 8 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Hershey 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., June 10 – COACHELLA VALLEY 4, Hershey 0 | Recap
Game 3 – Tue., June 13 – HERSHEY 5, Coachella Valley 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 4 – Thu., June 15 – HERSHEY 3, Coachella Valley 2 | Recap
Game 5 – Sat., June 17 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7:00
Game 6 – Mon., June 19 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 7 – Wed., June 21 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
The Calder Cup Finals have been reduced to a best-of-three as Hershey hosts Coachella Valley in Game 5 tonight... The series is even at two games apiece after the Bears’ 3-2 victory on Thursday... Mike Vecchione (4-3-7), without a point in his previous nine games, notched two goals and an assist to lead Hershey in Game 4... Ethen Frank (2-3-5) added his second goal in as many games, and Hunter Shepard (12-5, 2.29, .912) anchored a stingy Bears defense with 19 saves... Hershey killed off all four opposing power plays in Game 4 after the Firebirds had gone 5-for-14 over the first three contests... Austin Poganski (2-2-4) and Jesper Froden (5-4-9) scored for Coachella Valley... Joey Daccord (14-9, 2.29, .925), who made 25 saves in Game 4, has not lost three consecutive decisions all season... The Firebirds have lost five of their last six road games; they had the fourth-best road record in the AHL during the regular season... The Bears are now 4-1 in one-goal games this postseason; the Firebirds are 5-7... Hershey’s eight goals in the Finals have been scored by players who had recorded a combined nine playoff goals entering the series... There has not yet been an in-game lead change in the series... The Firebirds are 10-1 this postseason in games when the series is tied... This is the seventh Calder Cup Finals series ever to begin with four consecutive wins by the home team (1941, 1953, 1968, 1972, 1991, 1996)... In Calder Cup Playoffs history, the Game 5 winner of a tied best-of-seven series has gone on to win the series 82.4 percent of the time (117 of 142), including 95.2 percent of Finals (20 of 21)... In addition to streaming on AHLTV, tonight’s game can be heard on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, and will air live on NBC Sports Washington and Root Sports Northwest, as well as on NHL Network tomorrow at noon ET/9 am PT.
Win or lose tonight, it will be one last opportunity for Hershey Bears fans to cheer on their club this season.
Tonight’s Game 5 showdown with the Coachella Valley Firebirds will be the Bears’ 46th and final home date this season at Giant Center between the regular season and the Calder Cup Playoffs; fans in the AHL’s senior-most market have watched their Bears go 29-12-2-2, including a pair of entertaining wins this week to even up the Finals. There has been a season-long connection between a loyal fan base and a tight-knit Bears club.
“I think it’s just a great group,” said first-year pro Ethen Frank. “Our camaraderie around here and togetherness is something like I’ve never seen before. It’s really cool to be a part of because we haven’t really changed much even going through adversity. We’re still having fun. We’re happy to be here, happy to be with each other and going to battle every day.”
The Bears show head coach Todd Nelson’s postgame press conferences on the Giant Center scoreboard each game, and he had words for fans watching or listening elsewhere on the Hershey radio broadcast.
“Thank you very much for your support,” Nelson said after Game 4. “We enjoy playing in front of you.”
The Firebirds have dropped two decisions in Hershey, but they do not see much to change in their collective game.
Forward Austin Poganski, who picked up his second goal of the series in Game 4, had a concise assessment of what the Firebirds must do tonight. For all of their elite skill and speed, the Firebirds often can play a straightforward down-low game that tires opponents.
“I think when we’re being physical and cycling in the O-zone,” Poganski said, “that’s kind of where we feed off energy and get going. So just get back to the basics…and we’ll be fine.”
Tonight’s game will be the Firebirds’ 96th contest since opening night eight months ago, but there was little attention given by the team to fatigue being anything of a significant issue.
“We’ve been there, we’ve done that,” Poganski continued. “We’ve been down in series. We’ve gone the distance in just about every series, so I think we’ve got that going for us. We’ve got confidence.
“We're going to be our best when we have to be.”
