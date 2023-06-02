AHL Morning Skate: June 2, 2023

A2-Hershey Bears vs. N3-Rochester Americans
Game 6 – Tonight, 7:05 ET, , NBC Sports Washington, MSG Network
(Hershey leads series, 3-2)
Game 1 – Tue., May 23 – Rochester 5, HERSHEY 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Thu., May 25 – HERSHEY 2, Rochester 0 | Recap
Game 3 – Sat., May 27 – Hershey 4, ROCHESTER 2 | Recap
Game 4 – Mon., May 29 – Hershey 4, ROCHESTER 2 | Recap
Game 5 – Wed., May 31 – Rochester 4, HERSHEY 1 | Recap
Game 6 – Fri., June 2 – Hershey at Rochester, 7:05
*Game 7 – Mon., June 5 – Rochester at Hershey, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
Hershey’s perfect postseason road record collides with Rochester’s success when facing elimination as the Amerks host the Bears in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight... Rochester staved off elimination for the fourth time this spring with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday night, getting 32 saves from Malcolm Subban (8-5, 2.68, .915) and a pair of goals from Lukas Rousek (5-7-12)... Jiri Kulich (7-4-11), who had scored a goal in each of his first six playoff games, ended a four-game drought with a goal early in Game 5... Michael Mersch (6-7-13) scored on the power play to end the Amerks’ 0-for-10 slide to begin the series... Lawrence Pilut (3-8-11) recorded two assists in Game 5 for Rochester... Aliaksei Protas (5-7-12) scored Hershey’s only goal on Wednesday, giving him 2-3-5 in the last three games... Bears defenseman Logan Day (3-6-9) leads all scorers with six points in the series (2-4-6)... Rochester scored three goals in the third period of Game 5 after Hershey had allowed only five third-period goals in its first 11 playoff games combined... The Bears are 5-0 on the road in the playoffs, outscoring their opponents 21-8; the franchise postseason record for longest road winning streak is six games, set in 1988 and matched in 2006... In AHL history, 18 teams have come back from 3-1 down to win a Calder Cup Playoff series; Rochester has done it three times, in 1960 (vs. Cleveland), 1992 (vs. Binghamton) and 2004 (vs. Syracuse).
P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. C2-Milwaukee Admirals
Game 5 – Saturday, 7:00 ET,
(Series tied, 2-2)
Game 1 – Thu., May 25 – COACHELLA VALLEY 6, Milwaukee 4 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 27 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Milwaukee 3 | Recap
Game 3 – Mon., May 29 – MILWAUKEE 3, Coachella Valley 1 | Recap
Game 4 – Thu., June 1 – MILWAUKEE 5, Coachella Valley 2 | Recap
Game 5 – Sat., June 3 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 7:00
Game 6 – Mon., June 5 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 7 – Wed., June 7 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
