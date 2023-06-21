AHL Morning Skate: June 21, 2023

GAME NOTES

The 2022-23 hockey season wraps up tonight with the coronation of a new American Hockey League champion, as the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Hershey Bears square off in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals... The 1,237th and final game of the AHL season comes after the Firebirds staved off elimination for the fifth time this postseason, taking a 5-2 decision in Game 6 on Monday night... Kole Lind (9-21-30) scored twice, becoming the 11th player ever to reach 30 points in a single Calder Cup postseason... Joey Daccord (15-10, 2.21, .926) made 20 saves and recorded his third assist of the postseason in the win... Daccord has set a league record for minutes played in a postseason (1,571), and would tie another mark if he picks up his 16th win tonight... Cameron Hughes (4-19-23), without a goal through the Firebirds’ first four series, has scored four times in the Finals... Connor McMichael (5-4-9) opened the scoring 1:33 into Game 6, Hershey’s first goal of the series at Acrisure Arena... Beck Malenstyn (4-4-8) also scored for the Bears on Monday, his first goal in 10 games... Firebirds rookie defenseman Ryker Evans (4-20-24) leads all scorers with 1-7-8 in the Finals... Joe Snively (2-12-14) and Logan Day (3-11-14) share the Bears’ playoff scoring lead, while no Hershey skater has scored more than five goals this postseason... Monday’s game was the second time this postseason that Hunter Shepard (13-6, 2.32, .910) was lifted from a start; after being pulled in Game 1 of the conference finals against Rochester, he responded with a shutout in Game 2...

Coachella Valley has won seven straight home games, scoring a total of 35 goals, and has outscored Hershey 14-2 in three games at Acrisure Arena... The Bears are 0-3 on the road in the Finals after going 6-0 away from home in their first three series... The Firebirds, who are setting a record tonight with their 26th game of the postseason, are also the first team in AHL history to play four winner-take-all games in a single playoff... The Firebirds are 7-for-25 (28.0 percent) on the power play in the series, including 5-for-15 at home... The Bears are 3-for-23 in the series (13.0 percent), including 0-for-8 on the road... With a seventh sellout tonight, the 2023 Finals will be the second-most attended championship series (72,484) in league history, behind only the 2009 Finals between Hershey and Manitoba (77,038)...

This is the eighth series in Calder Cup Playoffs history in which the home team has won each of the first six games; those home teams are 4-3 in the previous Game 7’s... All five Coachella Valley wins when facing elimination have come on home ice, by a cumulative score of 25-11... The 2001 Providence Bruins are the only team in AHL history to win six elimination games in a single postseason, doing so over three rounds before falling in the conference finals...

The last team to win the Calder Cup in its inaugural season was the 1993-94 Portland Pirates; Bears head coach Todd Nelson was a defenseman on that team, and Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma was a forward on the Moncton Hawks squad that fell to Portland in the Finals... Bylsma, who won the 2009 Stanley Cup championship with Pittsburgh on a Game 7 victory over Detroit, is bidding to become the ninth head coach ever to win titles in both the AHL and NHL... Nelson, who led Grand Rapids to a championship in 2017, is looking to join AHL Hall of Famers Bun Cook and John Paddock as the only head coaches to win Calder Cups with two different teams... The Bears are vying for their 12th Calder Cup, and their fourth since affiliating with the Washington Capitals in 2005-06...

In addition to streaming free on AHLTV, tonight’s game will air live on NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington and Root Sports Northwest, and can be heard on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.