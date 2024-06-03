AHL Morning Skate: June 3, 2024

The Milwaukee Admirals return home down 0-2 in the Western Conference Finals, but it’s nothing they haven’t faced before.

The Admirals lost the first two games to Texas in the division semifinals before winning three straight to take that series. They then dropped Game 1 to Grand Rapids before coming back to eliminate the Griffins.

In last year’s conference final series, Milwaukee lost the first two games at Coachella Valley but returned home to win Games 3 and 4.

Twenty-five teams in AHL history have won a best-of-seven series after losing the first two games, most recently Hershey in last year’s Calder Cup Finals against the Firebirds.

NHL Network will be carrying Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference live from Cleveland this week. Coverage begins at 7 ET on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Voice of the Hershey Bears Zack Fisch has the call along with former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski.

Produced by FOX 43 in York, Pa., the broadcasts will also air on the Monumental Sports Network in the Washington, D.C., area.

― with files from Patrick Williams