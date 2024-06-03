AHL Morning Skate: June 3, 2024

A1-Hershey Bears vs. N1-Cleveland Monsters
Game 3 – Tuesday, 7:00 ET – , NHL Network
(Hershey leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Thu., May 30 – HERSHEY 5, Cleveland 4 (OT) | Recap/Highlights
Game 2 – Sat., June 1 – HERSHEY 3, Cleveland 2 (OT) | Recap/Highlights
Game 3 – Tue., June 4 – Hershey at Cleveland, 7:00
Game 4 – Thu., June 6 – Hershey at Cleveland, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sat., June 8 – Hershey at Cleveland, 7:00
*Game 6 – Mon., June 10 – Cleveland at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 7 – Wed., June 12 – Cleveland at Hershey, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. C1-Milwaukee Admirals
Game 3 – Tuesday, 8:00 ET,
(Coachella Valley leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., May 29 – COACHELLA VALLEY 2, Milwaukee 1 | Recap/Highlights
Game 2 – Fri., May 31 – COACHELLA VALLEY 3, Milwaukee 1 | Recap/Highlights
Game 3 – Tue., June 4 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 8:00
Game 4 – Thu., June 6 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 5 – Sat., June 8 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 7:00
*Game 6 – Mon., June 10 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 7 – Wed., June 12 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
The Milwaukee Admirals return home down 0-2 in the Western Conference Finals, but it’s nothing they haven’t faced before.
The Admirals lost the first two games to Texas in the division semifinals before winning three straight to take that series. They then dropped Game 1 to Grand Rapids before coming back to eliminate the Griffins.
In last year’s conference final series, Milwaukee lost the first two games at Coachella Valley but returned home to win Games 3 and 4.
Twenty-five teams in AHL history have won a best-of-seven series after losing the first two games, most recently Hershey in last year’s Calder Cup Finals against the Firebirds.
NHL Network will be carrying Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference live from Cleveland this week. Coverage begins at 7 ET on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
Voice of the Hershey Bears Zack Fisch has the call along with former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski.
Produced by FOX 43 in York, Pa., the broadcasts will also air on the Monumental Sports Network in the Washington, D.C., area.
― with files from Patrick Williams
In Sunday’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, Zach Hyman scored the eventual winning goal and Stuart Skinner made 34 saves as the Edmonton Oilers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 win over Dallas in Game 6... Edmonton will meet Florida, which won the Eastern Conference championship with a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday.
