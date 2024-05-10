AHL Morning Skate: May 10, 2024

Devin Shore is adapting quickly to playoff hockey.

The nine-year pro has played 443 games in the National Hockey League, but has had minimal experience in the postseason. There were three games with the Texas Stars in 2015 shortly after he turned pro out of the University of Maine. He played two playoff games with Columbus in the 2020 Stanley Cup bubble, and two more with Edmonton in 2021.

So Shore has taken quickly to a chance to play for the Calder Cup this spring with Coachella Valley. He has three points in the first three games of the Firebirds’ division semifinal against Calgary, including scoring the overtime winner in Game 2. His third-period power-play goal in Game 3 put his team ahead for good in an eventual 7-5 victory, giving the Firebirds a chance to close out the series tonight.

“I think we’re sticking with it as we have all year,” Shore told reporters after Wednesday’s win. “You develop a plan and you try your best to execute that plan, but I guarantee you that things are going to go wrong out there. It’s about sticking with it and realizing each game, each shift, even each little play in a game is independent of previous plays regardless of whether they went well.”

Shore, who signed as a free agent with Seattle late in the offseason, had 25 points in 39 regular-season games for Coachella Valley. He added a goal and three assists in 21 games with the Kraken.

“There are a lot of surprises in the playoffs, a lot of unexpected things,” he continued. “Just keep on playing. Keep enjoying it. It’s fun out there.”

The Milwaukee Admirals got another key piece back as they try to extend their season tonight.

All-Star defenseman Spencer Stastney was cleared to be returned to the Admirals after suffering an injury in Game 3 of Nashville’s Stanley Cup Playoff series against Vancouver two weeks ago.

The Mequon, Wis., native registered 20 points and a plus-27 rating in 44 games with Milwaukee during the regular season. He also had two goals and two assists in 20 regular-season games with Nashville before making his NHL postseason debut.

― with files from Patrick Williams