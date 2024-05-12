AHL Morning Skate: May 12, 2024

A1-Hershey Bears vs. A6-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
(Hershey wins series, 3-1)
Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – HERSHEY 2, Lehigh Valley 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 4 – HERSHEY 5, Lehigh Valley 1 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – LEHIGH VALLEY 2, Hershey 0 | Recap
Game 4 – Sat., May 11 – Hershey 5, LEHIGH VALLEY 3 | Recap
A2-Providence Bruins vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack
(Hartford wins series, 3-1)
Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – Hartford 4, PROVIDENCE 3 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., May 3 – PROVIDENCE 6, Hartford 0 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – HARTFORD 3, Providence 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – HARTFORD 2, Providence 1 (OT) | Recap
A1-Hershey Bears vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack
Game 1 – Thu., May 16 – Hartford at Hershey, 7:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 18 – Hartford at Hershey, 7:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 22 – Hershey at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – Hershey at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Hartford at Hershey, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N1-Cleveland Monsters vs. N4-Belleville Senators
(Cleveland wins series, 3-1)
Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – BELLEVILLE 2, Cleveland 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., May 3 – Cleveland 4, BELLEVILLE 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – CLEVELAND 3, Belleville 2 (2OT) | Recap
Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – CLEVELAND 3, Belleville 1 | Recap
N2-Rochester Americans vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch
(Syracuse wins series, 3-2)
Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 26 – ROCHESTER 3, Syracuse 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 28 – Syracuse 4, ROCHESTER 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 3 – Thu., May 2 – SYRACUSE 2, Rochester 1 (2OT) | Recap
Game 4 – Sat., May 4 – Rochester 4, SYRACUSE 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5 – Fri., May 10 – Syracuse 5, ROCHESTER 2 | Recap
N1-Cleveland Monsters vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch
Game 1 – Thu., May 16 – Syracuse at Cleveland, 7:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 18 – Syracuse at Cleveland, 1:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 22 – Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Syracuse at Cleveland, 3:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C4-Texas Stars
(Series tied, 2-2)
Game 1 – Thu., May 2 – TEXAS 6, Milwaukee 3 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 4 – TEXAS 4, Milwaukee 1 | Recap
Game 3 –Wed., May 8 – MILWAUKEE 5, Texas 3 | Recap
Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – MILWAUKEE 4, Texas 1 | Recap
Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Texas at Milwaukee, 6:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
Milwaukee and Texas will decide their Central Division semifinal tonight when the puck drops for Game 5 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena... After losing the first two games of the series in Cedar Park, the Admirals have come back with two wins of their own, most recently a 4-1 victory in Game 4 on Friday night... Rookie Zach L’Heureux (3-4-7) scored twice in a 47-second span of the first period to give Milwaukee all the offense it would need... Juuso Parssinen (1-4-5) added a goal and an assist in Game 4... L’Heureux (3g, 3a) and Parssinen (1g, 4a) have combined for 11 points in the two Milwaukee wins... Phil Tomasino (3-0-3) scored his third goal of the series, and Troy Grosenick (2-0, 2.00, .929) made 24 saves in Friday’s win... Matej Blümel (4-4-8) netted the only Texas goal of Game 4 with assists from Fredrik Karlström (2-5-7) and Oskar Bäck (1-3-4); that line has combined for 4-9-13 in the series for the Stars... Mavrik Bourque was held off the scoresheet for the second straight game after he had started the postseason with 3-7-10 in his first four outings... Remi Poirier (4-2, 2.70, .904) stopped 19 of 22 shots in the loss... The Admirals and Stars met in a decisive Game 5 in the division finals last spring, with Milwaukee earning a 5-2 road win to advance to the Western Conference Finals... Texas is 3-2 all-time in winner-take-all games, including road wins over Chicago and Hamilton in 2010... Milwaukee is 6-5 in such games, with wins over Manitoba (twice) and Texas over the last two postseasons... Tonight’s winner will face Grand Rapids in the next round.
C2-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. C3-Rockford IceHogs
(Grand Rapids wins series, 3-1)
Game 1 – Sat., Apr. 27 – Grand Rapids 3, ROCKFORD 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Wed., May 1 – Rockford 5, GRAND RAPIDS 1 | Recap
Game 3 – Fri., May 3 – GRAND RAPIDS 4, Rockford 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 4 – Sun., May 5 – Grand Rapids 4, ROCKFORD 2 | Recap
P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P7-Calgary Wranglers
(Coachella Valley wins series, 3-1)
Game 1 – Fri., May 3 – CALGARY 4, Coachella Valley 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Sun., May 5 – Coachella Valley 4, CALGARY 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – COACHELLA VALLEY 7, Calgary 5 | Recap
Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – COACHELLA VALLEY 3, Calgary 0 | Recap
P3-Ontario Reign vs. P5-Abbotsford Canucks
(Ontario wins series, 3-0)
Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – ONTARIO 3, Abbotsford 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Sun., May 5 – ONTARIO 4, Abbotsford 0 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Ontario 4, ABBOTSFORD 3 | Recap
P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P3-Ontario Reign
Game 1 – Wed., May 15 – Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00
Game 2 – Fri., May 17 – Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00
Game 3 – Sun., May 19 – Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Development can be a cruel process sometimes, and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms know it.
After last night’s 5-3 loss to Hershey ended their season in the Atlantic Division semifinals, Phantoms head coach Ian Laperriere acknowledged his frustration. His team had shown that the Bears were not invincible, shutting out the defending Calder Cup champion in Game 3 on Wednesday. But the Bears made adjustments for Game 4, and the Phantoms could not counter them successfully.
“It’s going to be good down the road, but right now it doesn’t feel any good,” Laperriere told reporters after the season-ending defeat. “It’s very frustrating because we showed how you can beat that team last game. We deviated a little bit from that, and that’s a team that will make you pay if you deviate.”
Brett Sutter’s 17th pro season came to an end Friday with Calgary’s elimination by Coachella Valley in the Pacific Division semifinals.
Whether there is going to be an 18th season, Sutter hasn’t decided yet.
“I’m just focused on the room right now,” Sutter told WranglersTV right after Friday’s game. “We’ll think about that when the time comes.”
The Wranglers captain and Alberta native was limited to 46 games during the 2023-24 regular season, missing nearly two months with an injury suffered just before Christmas. He has skated in 1,090 games over his AHL career, fourth-most in league history.
― with files from Patrick Williams
In Saturday’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, 2023-24 AHL rookie of the year Logan Stankoven scored his first two NHL postseason goals to help Dallas to a 4-1 win over Colorado in Game 3 of their series... Stankoven recorded 14 points in 24 regular-season games with Dallas this season after putting up 57 points in 47 contests with the Texas Stars... Brady Skjei scored with 3:11 left in regulation to give Carolina a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers in Game 4 of their second-round series... 2022 Calder Cup champion Stefan Noesen also had a goal for the Hurricanes... 2016 AHL All-Star Barclay Goodrow scored for the Rangers.
