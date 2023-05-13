AHL Morning Skate: May 13, 2023

The Calgary Wranglers could allow themselves a bit of a sigh of relief after tying their series against Coachella Valley last night, some 24 hours after a 6-3 loss in Game 1.

Connor Zary’s power-play goal late in the first period got the Wranglers on the board first and was a reward for a much stronger effort by the regular-season champions.

“I thought we were more structured,” Zary told reporters after Calgary’s 3-2 victory. “Game 1 definitely wasn’t our game. It was more their game, and we were just playing along with it. We were all over the place.

“We just competed a lot harder and that’s what it takes this time of year, a little bit more sacrifice.”

Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch did not come away satisfied with Game 1 despite a strong second-half effort. After being outshot 17-3 in the first period by Hershey, the Wolf Pack settled into the game and carried play for much of the final 40 minutes of regulation.

“Overall I didn’t like our game,” Knoblauch said. “There are a lot of things I didn’t see. I didn’t think we managed the puck very well. We didn’t execute passes.”

Rookie goaltender Dylan Garand did continue to impress, however. He fended off several prime scoring chances from the Bears in the opening period and preserved a one-goal lead until Hershey finally tied it with 2:09 left in regulation. However, Knoblauch said that the standard that the Wolf Pack had shown in series wins against Springfield and Providence was lacking in Game 1.

“Previously we showed so much more confidence moving the puck, making passes. We just didn’t execute like we had been. We’re going to have to put it behind us and get back to Game 2.”

Karl Taylor allowed himself an hour to relish last night’s win against Texas.

Game 2 comes up tonight, a quick turnaround after Milwaukee’s 2-1 Game 1 victory.

“It’s two good teams going after each other,” the Admirals head coach told reporters after the game. “That’s the challenge here. We’re going to enjoy this for about an hour here and then get ready for the challenge of getting a desperate Texas team in here trying to get the split that they wanted at the start of the series.”

The Calder Cup Playoffs have already put the Admirals through a succession of tests and pressure through only six games. They had to grind out a series against Manitoba after falling behind two games to one in that Central Division semifinal clash. Three of those five games against the Moose ended up as one-goal affairs (Game 4 was a one-goal game until a Milwaukee empty-net goal in the final minute). More pressure came last night with another contest that came down to the final minute before Milwaukee could put away the win.

“That’s what it is this time of the year,” Taylor said, “and that’s why there is good growth, and why management and NHL teams want their teams playing at this time. It’s challenging moments.

“How do you handle this situation…when you’re being called to perform?”

The Game 1 loss last night was Texas’s first setback on the road in nearly two months, since a 5-4 overtime defeat in San Jose. But head coach Neil Graham sounded a steady note last night.

“You lose Game 1, and you have to dust yourself off and regroup awfully quick for Game 2,” Graham said after the game via the team. “It’s a quick turnaround. It’s our first test of adversity here in terms of losing a game. It’s important for us to push through.

“We’ll respond. I have a lot of faith in our group, I have a lot of faith in our leadership, and [today] is a new day.”

