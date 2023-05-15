AHL Morning Skate: May 15, 2023

GAME NOTES

The Pacific Division finals head to the desert as Coachella Valley hosts Calgary in Game 3 of the best-of-five series tonight... The Wranglers have won three road games against the Firebirds this season, including two at Acrisure Arena and one in Everett, Wash., back in October... Calgary tied the series with a 3-2 win on Friday night, salvaging a split of the first two games at Scotiabank Saddledome... Wranglers captain Brett Sutter (1-1-2) scored what proved to be the winning goal in Game 2; it was his 11th career playoff goal and his first postseason game-winner since May 2, 2011... Connor Zary (1-2-3) and Jakob Pelletier (3-2-5) also scored for Calgary on Friday, and Jeremie Poirier (1-5-6) recorded two assists... Matthew Phillips (1-5-6) picked up an assist, his fifth consecutive game with a helper... Dustin Wolf (4-2, 2.94, .903) stopped 31 of 33 shots in the win... Kole Lind (7-8-15) scored again for the Firebirds, his third goal of the series and league-leading seventh of the playoffs... Lind, Max McCormick (6-7-13), Ryker Evans (1-9-10) and Cameron Hughes (0-10-10) are all averaging a point per game or better for Coachella Valley this postseason... Making his 10th consecutive start of the playoffs, Joey Daccord (6-4, 2.11, .934) stopped 24 shots in Game 2... Coachella Valley was 0-for-4 on the power play in Game 2 after going 2-for-3 in the series opener.