AHL Morning Skate: May 15, 2023

A2-Hershey Bears vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack
Game 3 – Wednesday, 7:00 ET,
(Hershey leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Thu., May 11 – HERSHEY 3, Hartford 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 13 – HERSHEY 4, Hartford 2 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 17 – Hershey at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 19 – Hershey at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 5 – Tue., May 23 – Hartford at Hershey, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
N1-Toronto Marlies vs. N3-Rochester Americans
Game 3 – Wednesday, 7:05 ET,
(Rochester leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Thu., May 11 – Rochester 4, TORONTO 3 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 13 – Rochester 7, TORONTO 4 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 17 – Toronto at Rochester, 7:05
*Game 4 – Fri., May 19 – Toronto at Rochester, 7:05
*Game 5 – Sun., May 21 – Rochester at Toronto, 4:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
C1-Texas Stars vs. C2-Milwaukee Admirals
Game 3 – Wednesday, 8:00 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 – Fri., May 12 – MILWAUKEE 2, Texas 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 13 – Texas 5, MILWAUKEE 3 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 17 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00
Game 4 – Fri., May 19 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 21 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
P1-Calgary Wranglers vs. P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds
Game 3 – Tonight, 10:00 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 – Thu., May 11 – Coachella Valley 6, CALGARY 3 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., May 12 – CALGARY 3, Coachella Valley 2 | Recap
Game 3 – Mon., May 15 – Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10:00
Game 4 – Wed., May 17 – Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 5 – Fri., May 19 – Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
The Pacific Division finals head to the desert as Coachella Valley hosts Calgary in Game 3 of the best-of-five series tonight... The Wranglers have won three road games against the Firebirds this season, including two at Acrisure Arena and one in Everett, Wash., back in October... Calgary tied the series with a 3-2 win on Friday night, salvaging a split of the first two games at Scotiabank Saddledome... Wranglers captain Brett Sutter (1-1-2) scored what proved to be the winning goal in Game 2; it was his 11th career playoff goal and his first postseason game-winner since May 2, 2011... Connor Zary (1-2-3) and Jakob Pelletier (3-2-5) also scored for Calgary on Friday, and Jeremie Poirier (1-5-6) recorded two assists... Matthew Phillips (1-5-6) picked up an assist, his fifth consecutive game with a helper... Dustin Wolf (4-2, 2.94, .903) stopped 31 of 33 shots in the win... Kole Lind (7-8-15) scored again for the Firebirds, his third goal of the series and league-leading seventh of the playoffs... Lind, Max McCormick (6-7-13), Ryker Evans (1-9-10) and Cameron Hughes (0-10-10) are all averaging a point per game or better for Coachella Valley this postseason... Making his 10th consecutive start of the playoffs, Joey Daccord (6-4, 2.11, .934) stopped 24 shots in Game 2... Coachella Valley was 0-for-4 on the power play in Game 2 after going 2-for-3 in the series opener.
#AHLGrads
In action around the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs last night, three-time AHL All-Star Jonathan Marchessault recorded a second-period hat trick to send Vegas to a series-clinching 5-2 win at Edmonton... Adin Hill made 38 saves in the victory.
Yesterday at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, Rockford IceHogs forward Rocco Grimaldi notched a goal and two assists as the United States defeated Hungary, 7-1... 2022-23 AHL scoring champion Michael Carcone tallied a goal and an assist for Canada in a 5-2 win over Slovenia... 2023 AHL All-Star Jesper Wallstedt made 18 saves as Sweden shut out Austria, 5-0... Patrick Russell scored in overtime to give Denmark a 4-3 victory over France... 2013 AHL All-Star Nino Niederreiter scored and Robert Mayer made 14 saves in Switzerland’s 3-0 win over Norway... 2016 Calder Cup champion Lukas Sedlak recorded a goal and two assists to lead Czechia to a 5-1 win over Kazakhstan.
