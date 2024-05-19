AHL Morning Skate: May 19, 2024

A1-Hershey Bears vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack
Game 3 – Wednesday, 7:00 ET,
(Hershey leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Thu., May 16 – HERSHEY 6, Hartford 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 18 – HERSHEY 4, Hartford 2 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 22 – Hershey at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – Hershey at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Hartford at Hershey, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N1-Cleveland Monsters vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch
Game 3 – Wednesday, 7:00 ET,
(Cleveland leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Thu., May 16 – CLEVELAND 1, Syracuse 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 18 – CLEVELAND 4, Syracuse 1 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 22 – Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Syracuse at Cleveland, 3:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C2-Grand Rapids Griffins
Game 2 – Monday, 8:00 ET,
(Grand Rapids leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Wed., May 15 – Grand Rapids 4, MILWAUKEE 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Mon., May 20 – Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 22 – Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P3-Ontario Reign
Game 3 – Tonight, 10:00 ET,
(Coachella Valley leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., May 15 – COACHELLA VALLEY 3, Ontario 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., May 17 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Ontario 3 | Recap
Game 3 – Sun., May 19 – Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
Ontario returns home with its back to the wall tonight, facing a 2-0 deficit in the best-of-five Pacific Division Finals against Coachella Valley... Shane Wright (2-3-5) had a goal and two assists and Cale Fleury (3-2-5) scored twice in the Firebirds’ 5-3 win in Game 2 on Friday evening, their fifth consecutive victory after losing their postseason opener to Calgary in the division semifinals... Chris Driedger (5-1, 2.45, .921) made 32 saves in Game 2, a playoff high... Driedger is 18-3-4 in 25 decisions for Coachella Valley since the All-Star break in February... Jani Nyman, Seattle’s second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored his first postseason goal for the Firebirds in Game 2... Devin Shore (4-2-6) extended his scoring streak to five games with an assist... After sitting out Game 1 for the Reign, Kevin Connauton (1-0-1) scored a goal in Game 2, his first playoff goal at any level since May 1, 2013, with the Texas Stars... Taylor Ward (2-5-7) has points in four straight games for Ontario... Erik Portillo (5-2, 2.03, .922), who made 23 saves in Game 2, has allowed eight goals on 43 shots in the series after holding Bakersfield and Abbotsford to six goals on 136 shots in the first two rounds... Thirteen teams in AHL history have come back from 0-2 down to win a best-of-five Calder Cup Playoff series, including Milwaukee in this year’s division semifinals vs. Texas.
The Hershey Bears can dazzle with skill, but it’s their detail that can be most impressive.
That attentiveness certainly has left an impression on Hartford Wolf Pack interim head coach Steve Smith after the Bears dealt his club a 4-2 loss in Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Finals last night. The Bears will take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series into Game 3 in Hartford on Wednesday.
A big, strong group, the Bears skate well. They work hard. Most of all, they play a connected, consistent game. Smith, who played 804 NHL games and won the Stanley Cup three times, has come away impressed beyond anything that is on the scoreboard.
“They’ve bought into a system that the coaches are selling,” Smith points out. “They’re very consistent on face-offs. They’re very consistent on breakouts. It’s a simple structure. Through the neutral zone, they push the pace forward. If they have a chance to make plays, they make them. Otherwise they just chip it in behind and make your ‘D’ turn.”
Said Wolf Pack forward Anton Blidh, “They do the simple stuff very well.”
One example is Hershey forward Ivan Miroshnichenko, who had two goals in Game 2, including a highlight-reel drive to the net on his second tally. With the Bears up 4-1 and Hartford goaltender Dylan Garand off for an extra skater with 2:37 to go in regulation, head coach Todd Nelson sent Miroshnichenko over the boards in a bid to ice the game and notch a hat trick.
Instead Miroshnichenko peeled off on a forecheck 15 seconds later and raced to the Hershey bench to get fresh help in forward Matt Strome on the ice.
“Very unselfish play,” Nelson said. “It’s a sign of maturity.”
It’s an unglamourous but effective way of playing winning playoff hockey, but a commitment to head coach Trent Vogelhuber’s edicts have the Cleveland Monsters holding a 2-0 series lead in the North Division Finals.
After a 4-1 win in Game 2 yesterday on home ice, they will head to Syracuse for Game 3 of the best-of-five series Wednesday.
The Monsters got to pucks quicker, and they got to those pucks in numbers. It left Vogelhuber pleased with his players.
“You give yourself a chance to win those 50-50 battles because you’re at least even numbers,” Vogelhuber told reporters after Game 2 yesterday. “You wear a team down over the course of three periods. You could see that as the third went that our physicality didn’t waver, and now we get more opportunities.”
All season long the Coachella Valley Firebirds have stressed that this is not the same group that lost the Calder Cup in overtime of Game 7 last year.
Not in personnel, and not in style. These Firebirds still have ample skill, and they led the AHL with 3.50 goals per game during the regular season. But they are a grittier, more physical team. Sure, they can run-and-gun with any team in the AHL, but they can also grind out games if the situation calls for it.
The Ontario Reign have tried to test that talking point through the first two games of the Pacific Division Finals, and the Firebirds have backed up their words so far. Ontario possesses a roster that bears some considerable size and, more importantly, a willingness to use it, but the Firebirds have shown that they can withstand that brawn.
“I don’t think it’s a good thing if they think that being physical against us is going to knock us off our game because the guys proved that it’s not,” Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma told reporters after a 5-3 win in Game 2 on Friday gave his team a 2-0 series lead.
“Our guys just keep finding ways to win hockey games, and it’s a credit to them,” Bylsma continued. “It’s playoff hockey. You’re going to get different games. There are going to be highs and lows. Each one of our wins, they’ve kind of been different types of games, and we needed different things to be able to come up with a win.”
― with files from Patrick Williams
In Saturday’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and 2020 AHL All-Star Evan Bouchard tallied a goal and two assists apiece to lead Edmonton to a 5-1 win over Vancouver in Game 6 of their second-round series... Dylan Holloway, Zach Hyman and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers... Nils Höglander scored his first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal for the Canucks.
