AHL Morning Skate: May 20, 2024

“Details.”

That is what Ontario Reign head coach Marco Sturm saw as the difference in the Pacific Division Finals after his club was swept by Coachella Valley.

“They were all tight games,” Sturm told reporters following the 3-2 loss in Game 3 that ended his club’s season last night. The Reign had come into the series 5-0 after sweeping Bakersfield and Abbotsford.

“At the end of the day, they were probably a little bit better and a little bit deeper than us. Being in the playoffs is a great thing for your development. Little details matter. Little mistakes matter – they end up being in your net. That’s what they have to learn.”

Another top Red Wings prospect has joined the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Detroit has assigned forward Nate Danielson to the Griffins after his Western Hockey League season with Portland ended. The Wings selected Danielson ninth overall in last year’s NHL Draft.

Danielson, 19, had 67 points (24 goals, 43 assists) in 54 games for Portland this season, and finished fifth in WHL playoff scoring with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 18 games as Portland reached the league finals. He also had a goal and two assists for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship this past January.

Other high Red Wings draft picks on Grand Rapids’ roster include Marco Kasper (8th overall in 2022), Simon Edvinsson (6th in 2021), Sebastian Cossa (15th in 2021), William Wallinder (32nd in 2020), Antti Tuomisto (35th in 2019) and Jonatan Berggren (33rd in 2018).

― with files from Patrick Williams