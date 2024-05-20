AHL Morning Skate: May 20, 2024

A1-Hershey Bears vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack
Game 3 – Wednesday, 7:00 ET,
(Hershey leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Thu., May 16 – HERSHEY 6, Hartford 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 18 – HERSHEY 4, Hartford 2 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 22 – Hershey at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – Hershey at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Hartford at Hershey, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N1-Cleveland Monsters vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch
Game 3 – Wednesday, 7:00 ET,
(Cleveland leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Thu., May 16 – CLEVELAND 1, Syracuse 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 18 – CLEVELAND 4, Syracuse 1 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 22 – Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Syracuse at Cleveland, 3:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P3-Ontario Reign
(Coachella Valley wins series, 3-0)
Game 1 – Wed., May 15 – COACHELLA VALLEY 3, Ontario 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., May 17 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Ontario 3 | Recap
Game 3 – Sun., May 19 – Coachella Valley 3, ONTARIO 2 | Recap
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C2-Grand Rapids Griffins
Game 2 – Tonight, 8:00 ET,
(Grand Rapids leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Wed., May 15 – Grand Rapids 4, MILWAUKEE 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Mon., May 20 – Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 22 – Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
Milwaukee and Grand Rapids resume the Central Division Finals tonight at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, where the Griffins grabbed a 1-0 series lead with a 4-2 victory back on Wednesday night... Marco Kasper (3-2-5) broke a 2-2 tie with 10:03 left in regulation of Game 1 to send the Griffins to their third straight road win... Kasper, the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, added a pair of assists for a three-point night... Carter Mazur (2-3-5) also scored for the Griffins, giving the rookie forward a point in each of his first five games this postseason... Sebastian Cossa (4-1, 2.70, .890) made 25 saves, improving to 4-0-1 against Milwaukee this season... Zach L’Heureux (6-4-10) and Phil Tomasino (4-0-4) scored for the Admirals in Game 1, erasing 1-0 and 2-1 deficits... L’Heureux has scored six goals in the last four games for Milwaukee... Troy Grosenick (3-1, 2.52, .901) made 10 saves and took his first loss of the postseason... The Admirals finished Game 1 with a 27-14 advantage in shots on goal, including 23-8 over the final 40 minutes... The Griffins have won seven straight playoff games against Milwaukee, including their three-game series sweeps in 2016 and 2017... Tonight’s game is the 200th meeting between Milwaukee and Grand Rapids (regular season and playoffs) since both teams joined the AHL in 2001.
“Details.”
That is what Ontario Reign head coach Marco Sturm saw as the difference in the Pacific Division Finals after his club was swept by Coachella Valley.
“They were all tight games,” Sturm told reporters following the 3-2 loss in Game 3 that ended his club’s season last night. The Reign had come into the series 5-0 after sweeping Bakersfield and Abbotsford.
“At the end of the day, they were probably a little bit better and a little bit deeper than us. Being in the playoffs is a great thing for your development. Little details matter. Little mistakes matter – they end up being in your net. That’s what they have to learn.”
Another top Red Wings prospect has joined the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Detroit has assigned forward Nate Danielson to the Griffins after his Western Hockey League season with Portland ended. The Wings selected Danielson ninth overall in last year’s NHL Draft.
Danielson, 19, had 67 points (24 goals, 43 assists) in 54 games for Portland this season, and finished fifth in WHL playoff scoring with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 18 games as Portland reached the league finals. He also had a goal and two assists for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship this past January.
Other high Red Wings draft picks on Grand Rapids’ roster include Marco Kasper (8th overall in 2022), Simon Edvinsson (6th in 2021), Sebastian Cossa (15th in 2021), William Wallinder (32nd in 2020), Antti Tuomisto (35th in 2019) and Jonatan Berggren (33rd in 2018).
― with files from Patrick Williams
In Saturday’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and 2020 AHL All-Star Evan Bouchard tallied a goal and two assists apiece to lead Edmonton to a 5-1 win over Vancouver in Game 6 of their second-round series... Dylan Holloway, Zach Hyman and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers... Nils Höglander scored his first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal for the Canucks.
