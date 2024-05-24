AHL Morning Skate: May 24, 2024

The Milwaukee Admirals had a simple objective going into Game 3 of the best-of-five Central Division Finals on Wednesday.

They had to settle down the crowd at Van Andel Arena, where the Griffins owned the third-best record in the AHL during the regular season (23-7-4-2).

Egor Afanasyev scored twice in the second period and then again 4:40 into overtime to give the Admirals a 3-2 victory and a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 tonight.

“The first two periods, there’s not much I didn’t like about our game,” Admirals head coach Karl Taylor told reporters after Game 3. “I thought we played great. The goal was to take the crowd out of it, just like everybody does in the first road game, so I thought we did a good job.”

Afanasyev deflected any praise.

“I think as long as everyone is playing consistently, that’s what it’s about at this time of the season,” Afanasyev said.

But Taylor was happy to laud his third-year forward, who broke out with 27 goals to lead the team this season.

“You can see his determination,” Taylor said of Afanasyev. “He’s ripping pucks.”

Griffins head coach Dan Watson tinkered with his lineup for Game 3, inserting forward Matt Luff for the first time since Game 2 of the division semifinals and dressing Hunter Johannes and defenseman Wyatt Newpower for their playoff debuts.

Forwards Taro Hirose and Amadeus Lombardi were out, while captain Josiah Didier was missing from the blue line.

Defenseman Simon Edvinsson missed his second consecutive game for Grand Rapids.

― with files from Patrick Williams