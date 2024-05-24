AHL Morning Skate: May 24, 2024

A1-Hershey Bears vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack
(Hershey wins series, 3-0)
Game 1 – Thu., May 16 – HERSHEY 6, Hartford 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 18 – HERSHEY 4, Hartford 2 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 22 – Hershey 4, HARTFORD 1 | Recap
N1-Cleveland Monsters vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch
(Cleveland wins series, 3-0)
Game 1 – Thu., May 16 – CLEVELAND 1, Syracuse 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 18 – CLEVELAND 4, Syracuse 1 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 22 – Cleveland 6, SYRACUSE 4 | Recap
A1-Hershey Bears vs. N1-Cleveland Monsters
Game 1 – Thu., May 30 – Cleveland at Hershey, 7:00
Game 2 – Sat., June 1 – Cleveland at Hershey, 7:00
Game 3 – Tue., June 4 – Hershey at Cleveland, 7:00
Game 4 – Thu., June 6 – Hershey at Cleveland, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sat., June 8 – Hershey at Cleveland, 7:00
*Game 6 – Mon., June 10 – Cleveland at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 7 – Wed., June 12 – Cleveland at Hershey, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C2-Grand Rapids Griffins
Game 4 – Tonight, 7:00 ET,
(Milwaukee leads series, 2-1)
Game 1 – Wed., May 15 – Grand Rapids 4, MILWAUKEE 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Mon., May 20 – MILWAUKEE 5, Grand Rapids 2 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 22 – Milwaukee 3, GRAND RAPIDS 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
Milwaukee is one win away from a return trip to the Western Conference championship series as they visit Grand Rapids for Game 4 of their Central Division Finals tonight... Egor Afanasyev’s hat trick on Wednesday gave the Admirals a 3-2 win and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series... Afanasyev (4-2-6), who scored the winning goal 4:40 into overtime of Game 3, has four goals in his last two games and seven goals in nine contests against the Griffins this season... Joakim Kemell (0-6-6) and Ryan Ufko (0-5-5) tallied two assists each for Milwaukee on Wednesday night, and Ozzy Wiesblatt (1-5-6) extended his scoring streak to five games with an assist... Yaroslav Askarov (2-2, 3.00, .887) made 25 saves for his second straight win... William Wallinder (1-2-3) and Austin Czarnik (4-4-8) each tallied a goal and an assist for the Griffins in Game 3... Czarnik has points in each of his last six games... Grand Rapids erased deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 during regulation... Both teams are 2-for-10 on the power play in the series... Wednesday’s contest marked the Admirals’ first one-gal game of the postseason; they tied for second in the AHL during the regular season with 23 one-goal victories... Afanasyev’s performance in Game 3 was the first hat trick by an AHL player during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs... He became the first player to complete a playoff hat trick by scoring the overtime winner since Rochester’s JJ Peterka on May 14, 2022... The Griffins are 12-11 all-time – including 9-5 on home ice – when facing Calder Cup Playoff elimination.
P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P3-Ontario Reign
(Coachella Valley wins series, 3-0)
Game 1 – Wed., May 15 – COACHELLA VALLEY 3, Ontario 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., May 17 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Ontario 3 | Recap
Game 3 – Sun., May 19 – Coachella Valley 3, ONTARIO 2 | Recap
P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. MIL-GR winner
Game 1 – Wednesday, 10:00 ET,
Game 1 – Wed., May 29 – MIL-GR winner at Coachella Valley, 10:00
Game 2 – Fri., May 31 – MIL-GR winner at Coachella Valley, 10:00
Game 3 – TBD – Coachella Valley at MIL-GR winner
Game 4 – TBD – Coachella Valley at MIL-GR winner
*Game 5 – TBD – Coachella Valley at MIL-GR winner
*Game 6 – Mon., June 10 – MIL-GR winner at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 7 – Wed., June 12 – MIL-GR winner at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
The Milwaukee Admirals had a simple objective going into Game 3 of the best-of-five Central Division Finals on Wednesday.
They had to settle down the crowd at Van Andel Arena, where the Griffins owned the third-best record in the AHL during the regular season (23-7-4-2).
Egor Afanasyev scored twice in the second period and then again 4:40 into overtime to give the Admirals a 3-2 victory and a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 tonight.
“The first two periods, there’s not much I didn’t like about our game,” Admirals head coach Karl Taylor told reporters after Game 3. “I thought we played great. The goal was to take the crowd out of it, just like everybody does in the first road game, so I thought we did a good job.”
Afanasyev deflected any praise.
“I think as long as everyone is playing consistently, that’s what it’s about at this time of the season,” Afanasyev said.
But Taylor was happy to laud his third-year forward, who broke out with 27 goals to lead the team this season.
“You can see his determination,” Taylor said of Afanasyev. “He’s ripping pucks.”
Griffins head coach Dan Watson tinkered with his lineup for Game 3, inserting forward Matt Luff for the first time since Game 2 of the division semifinals and dressing Hunter Johannes and defenseman Wyatt Newpower for their playoff debuts.
Forwards Taro Hirose and Amadeus Lombardi were out, while captain Josiah Didier was missing from the blue line.
Defenseman Simon Edvinsson missed his second consecutive game for Grand Rapids.
― with files from Patrick Williams
In Thursday’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, Zach Hyman notched a goal and an assist and Stuart Skinner made 31 saves as Edmonton defeated Dallas, 3-2 in double overtime, in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final... On Wednesday, Carter Verhaeghe recorded a goal and an assist in Florida’s 3-0 win over the New York Rangers to open the Eastern Conference Final.
