AHL Morning Skate: May 28, 2024

A native of Brookfield, Wis., Troy Grosenick got to play the role of hometown hero on Sunday.

Grosenick stepped in for an injured Yaroslav Askarov and made 30 saves, shutting out Grand Rapids and sending the Milwaukee Admirals into the Western Conference Finals with a 2-0 win in Game 5.

“Troy is just a battler,” Admirals head coach Karl Taylor told reporters after the game. “He loves playing here. It’s inspiring to the whole group. He’s a good teammate... When Asky’s in the net, he’s cheering him on, really supporting him. He’s done a great job this year mentoring a young 21-year-old, and to step in in a big moment like this is huge.”

Before relieving Askarov late in the third period of Game 4, Grosenick’s only previous action in the series came in the opener, when he allowed three goals on 13 shots in a 4-2 loss.

“After Game 1 I felt like I owed the boys one,” Grosenick told Admirals radio broadcaster Aaron Sims after the game.

“The job’s not done. We’re not satisfied with two series.”

The Cleveland Monsters got their captain back on Monday when Brendan Gaunce cleared NHL waivers and was assigned by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Gaunce was recalled by the Blue Jackets on Mar. 12 and finished the regular season in the NHL. He tallied two goals and two assists in 24 games with Columbus.

With the Monsters, Gaunce registered 19 goals and 20 assists in 46 appearances in 2023-24. He was also named the team’s IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his contributions to the Cleveland community.

The 10th-year pro reached the Calder Cup Finals as a rookie with Utica in 2014-15.

― with files from Patrick Williams