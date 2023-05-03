AHL Morning Skate: May 3, 2023

Cory Conacher is looking to Charlotte Checkers captain Zac Dalpe as some extra inspiration.

A veteran of more than 500 regular-season and playoff games in the NHL, Dalpe now finds himself in the lineup for the Florida Panthers, one of the biggest stories in this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. Dalpe has dressed for each of the Panthers’ last five games, and his first career NHL playoff goal in Game 6 helped Florida to a 7-5 win over Boston.

Dalpe played 14 games in the regular season for new Panthers head coach Paul Maurice, who was Dalpe’s first NHL coach in Carolina more than a decade ago. It was his longest stint in the NHL since he played 21 games with Buffalo in 2014-15.

Conacher, like Dalpe 33 years old, joined the Checkers on Feb. 22 via a professional tryout deal. He played two games with Belleville back in November, but serious health issues put him out of action for more than three months.

The AHL’s most valuable player and rookie of the year with Norfolk’s Calder Cup champion club in 2011-12, Conacher has delivered on the Checkers’ faith. He had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 15 games down the stretch, and has appeared in all five of the team’s playoff games so far.

“It’s nice to see him keep going and seeing the trust that the organization has in him,” Conacher said of Dalpe. “He’s a great leader here, and I’m sure he carries [it to the NHL].

“That’s why I continue to play. You’ve just got to take an opportunity and run with it. They’ve given me an opportunity to come here on a PTO and play some important minutes for them. I would love to be part of this organization for years to come as well, and it’s important for me to play well now and hopefully help this team go on a long run.”

Goaltender Erik Källgren is back with the Toronto Marlies in time for tonight’s Game 3 contest at Utica.

Källgren rejoined the Marlies after spending nearly two weeks on recall duty with the parent Toronto Maple Leafs. Joseph Woll still remains on NHL recall; he served as Ilya Samsonov’s backup as the Maple Leafs opened their second-round playoff series with Florida last night.

Källgren went 10-9-2 in 24 games in his second season with the Marlies. He also made 10 appearances with the Leafs.

Keith Petruzzelli started the Marlies’ first two games in their division semifinal against the Comets, a 6-5 overtime win and a 7-2 loss. Dennis Hildeby played the final 11 minutes of Game 2 in relief.

The Hartford Wolf Pack began the week in a good place, and now even more help is on the way.

After the Rangers were eliminated by New Jersey in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night, New York assigned forwards Jonny Brodzinski and Jake Leschyshyn, defenseman Libor Hajek and goaltender Louis Domingue to the Wolf Pack.

The move brings four top players back to Hartford, which is ahead 2-0 in its Atlantic Division semifinal series with Providence. Game 3 is tonight at the XL Center. Brodzinski, the Wolf Pack captain, led the team in scoring with 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) in 47 games this season. Leschyshyn made his Wolf Pack debut on Mar. 3 and went on to produce 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 18 games. Hajek played 24 games and had six points (two goals, four assists).

In net, Domingue will be reunited with rookie Dylan Garand, who has been one of the top early stories in the Calder Cup Playoffs by leading the Wolf Pack to a 4-0 record with his 0.75 goals-against average and .965 save percentage. Domingue made 45 appearances with Hartford, fourth-most in the AHL, and went 22-12-8 with four shutouts, a 2.51 GAA and a .911 save percentage.

Yet another new face has joined the Milwaukee Admirals.

Nashville Predators blueline prospect Jack Matier has been assigned to Milwaukee after the completion of his Ontario Hockey League season. The 20-year-old defenseman spent this season with the Ottawa 67’s, where he had 49 points (13 goals, 36 assists) as the club produced a league-leading 51-12-3-2 regular season. He also won a gold medal representing Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

Matier was a fourth-round draft selection by the Predators in 2021.

― Patrick Williams