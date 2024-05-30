AHL Morning Skate: May 30, 2024

A1-Hershey Bears vs. N1-Cleveland Monsters
Game 1 – Tonight, 7:00 ET
Game 1 – Thu., May 30 – Cleveland at Hershey, 7:00
Game 2 – Sat., June 1 – Cleveland at Hershey, 7:00
Game 3 – Tue., June 4 – Hershey at Cleveland, 7:00
Game 4 – Thu., June 6 – Hershey at Cleveland, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sat., June 8 – Hershey at Cleveland, 7:00
*Game 6 – Mon., June 10 – Cleveland at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 7 – Wed., June 12 – Cleveland at Hershey, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
The Hershey Bears host the Cleveland Monsters in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight as the two most decorated cities in AHL history square off for the right to play for another Calder Cup championship... The 12-time league champion Bears are 6-0 in conference finals during their current affiliation with the Washington Capitals; their last loss in this round was to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2001... The Monsters swept Hershey in the 2016 Calder Cup Finals to claim the city’s 10th title, following the nine Calder Cups won by the Cleveland Barons between 1939 and 1964... Both teams enter this series with 6-1 records during the 2024 postseason and both are coming off sweeps in the division finals... Garrett Roe (3-2-5), from the D.C. suburb of Vienna, Va., recorded two goals and an assist in Hershey’s series-clinching 4-1 win at Hartford last Wednesday... Ivan Miroshnichenko (5-1-6) and Chase Priskie (1-6-7) enter the conference finals with four-game scoring streaks for the Bears... Hunter Shepard (6-1, 1.58, .936) has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his seven starts this postseason and in 19 of his last 21 starts overall... Cleveland has won six games in a row since dropping its playoff opener... The Monsters’ Jet Greaves (5-1, 1.39, .951) leads all AHL goalies in GAA and save percentage during the postseason, but Malcolm Subban took the start and earned the series-clinching win against Syracuse last Wednesday... Playing for Rochester, Subban had a 1.87 GAA and a .929 save percentage against Hershey in the Eastern Conference Finals last spring... Rookie Justin Pearson (2-4-6) is Cleveland’s leading playoff scorer, and is riding a four-game scoring streak... After allowing the fewest goals in the AHL during the regular season, the Bears rank first in both goals against (1.57) and goals scored (3.71) per game in the Calder Cup Playoffs... The Monsters are second, allowing just 1.86 goals per playoff contest... Hershey won all four regular-season meetings against Cleveland, outscoring the Monsters by a count of 22-5... The Bears are 4-6 in Game 1 over their last 10 playoff series; the Monsters are 7-2 all-time in Game 1’s.
P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. C1-Milwaukee Admirals
Game 2 – Friday, 10:00 ET,
(Coachella Valley leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Wed., May 29 – COACHELLA VALLEY 2, Milwaukee 1 | Recap/Highlights
Game 2 – Fri., May 31 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00
Game 3 – Tue., June 4 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 8:00
Game 4 – Thu., June 6 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 5 – Sat., June 8 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 7:00
*Game 6 – Mon., June 10 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 7 – Wed., June 12 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Meeting Milwaukee for the second year in a row for the right to represent the Western Conference in the Calder Cup Finals, the Firebirds already had an idea of what to expect.
They grinded out a 2-1 win in Game 1 last night at Acrisure Arena.
“Yeah, definitely you expect a game like that,” forward Devin Shore told reporters at last night’s post-game press conference. “It was very tight-fought.”
Shore set up John Hayden’s second goal of the night, the game-winner with 11:11 to play. With Hayden’s style and size (6-foot-3, 223 pounds), a series like this one suits him well. Their line also includes Marian Studenic, who brings excellent speed.
“It’s a pleasure playing with him,” Shore said of Hayden. “He works so hard. He’s such an honest player. I think the biggest part of his game, besides his work ethic and driving the emotional kind of tone for the team, is he’s so predictable. We all have different skill sets, but all you can ask for in a linemate is predictability.”
“Playing with an elite guy like him makes my job pretty simple,” Hayden said. “If I get to the right areas, I know he’ll find me.”
― with files from Patrick Williams
In Wednesday’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, Ryan McLeod scored his first goal of the postseason to spark the Edmonton Oilers to a come-from-behind 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL’s Western Conference Final... The Oilers also got goals from 2020 AHL All-Star Evan Bouchard, Mattias Janmark, Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm, along with 20 saves from Stuart Skinner... 2016 AHL All-Star Esa Lindell scored for Dallas.
Watch the Calder Cup Playoffs on AHLTV
Don’t miss a second on the road to the 2024 Calder Cup championship. AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as OTT platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. A subscription is just $29.99 to watch every game for the entire postseason, or just $8.99 for a day pass. Visit AHLTV.com for details.