AHL Morning Skate: May 31, 2024

The Cleveland Monsters worked out any remaining bus legs from Wednesday’s trip to Hershey with a brisk morning skate before Game 1 at Giant Center.

“I think our guys have been itching to play,” Monsters head coach Trent Vogelhuber said. “Nobody wants to be practicing this time of year. Our guys came up and focused well in practice, but you could tell they’re just itching and ready to play.”

Captain Brendan Gaunce was a full participant in the morning skate, but was not in the lineup last night. Gaunce was injured while on recall to the Columbus Blue Jackets and has not played a game since Apr. 11.

Vogelhuber called Gaunce a “key member of establishing our identity” this season.

“He does everything the right way, detail-wise,” Vogelhuber added. “He hasn't played for us for quite a while, but I think we’re playing the way we are because he’s helped establish that throughout the year.

While Gaunce’s playoff debut will have to wait, Hershey got a big piece back in its lineup when Riley Sutter made his first appearance of the 2024 postseason last night.

It was Sutter’s first game since the Bears’ regular-season finale on Apr. 20.

The fifth-year pro has been a solid two-way forward throughout his time in Hershey, and set career highs in 2023-24 with nine goals, 14 assists, 23 points and a plus-11 rating.

