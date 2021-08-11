AHL scoring champ Poturalski returning to Canes

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Andrew Poturalski to a one-year, two-way contract.

Poturalski returns to the Hurricanes organization after two seasons with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls. In 2020-21, Poturalski won the AHL scoring title, recording nine goals and 34 assists for 43 points in 44 contests.

Originally signed as a free agent by the Hurricanes in 2016 out of the University of New Hampshire, Poturalski recorded career highs with 23 goals, 47 assists and 70 points for the Charlotte Checkers in 2018-19, then won the Jack Butterfield Trophy as the MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs after posting 23 points in 18 games to lead the Checkers to the title.

A native of Williamsville, N.Y., Poturalski has skated in 299 career AHL games with San Diego and Charlotte, totaling 77 goals and 149 assists for 226 points. He played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2019 and was a postseason All-Star Team selection in 2018-19 (Second Team) and 2020-21 (Pacific Division).

Poturalski made his NHL debut with the Hurricanes in 2016-17, appearing in two games.