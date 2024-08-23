AHL to mandate cut-resistant neckwear for all players, officials

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson announced today that the AHL’s Board of Governors has unanimously approved the mandatory use of cut-resistant neck protection by all of its players and on-ice officials, beginning with the upcoming 2024-25 season.

All AHL skaters, referees and linespersons, regardless of age or experience, will be required to wear approved cut-resistant neck protection beginning this fall. Cut-resistant socks and wrist sleeves were previously mandated for AHL players and officials beginning with the 2023-24 season.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.