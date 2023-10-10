AHLTV freeview set for opening weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that its AHLTV streaming platform will kick off the 2023-24 season with a free weekend of AHL games.

All 30 games on the league schedule this Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be free on AHLTV to anyone with an AHLTV account. No subscription or purchase is necessary to open an AHLTV account; visit AHLTV.com to sign up.

AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices at AHLTV.com, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

More than simply a means to watch games, AHLTV uses a technology partnership with FloSports to offer a full digital ecosystem which combines live video streams with real-time data to provide a truly immersive experience for the user. When a goal happens on the ice, the AHLTV stream, league and team websites and mobile apps are all updated in real time through LeagueStat (a product of FloSports), bridging the gap between the arena and watching from the comfort of your home. Viewers are also able to capture and save their own highlight clips to share with other AHLTV users within the platform.

To register for a free AHLTV account and to purchase subscriptions for the 2023-24 season – including a season-long all-access pass (including the regular season plus the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs) for just $104.99 – visit AHLTV.com.