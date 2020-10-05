Aho agrees to two-year contract with Islanders

The New York Islanders announced today that defenseman Sebastian Aho has agreed to terms on a two-year contract.

Aho, 24, has been named to the AHL All-Star Classic in each of his first three seasons with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, participating in the 2019 and 2020 events after missing the 2018 event due to NHL recall. Last season, Aho tallied three goals and 27 assists for 30 points in 49 AHL games.

A fifth-round choice by the Islanders in the 2017 NHL Draft, Aho has totaled 21 goals and 84 assists for 105 points in 156 career AHL games with Bridgeport.

Aho, a native of Umea, Sweden, has collected one goal and three assists in 22 career NHL games with the Islanders, all coming during the 2017-18 season.