Amerks’ Appert promoted to Buffalo

The Buffalo Sabres have promoted Rochester Americans head coach Seth Appert to assistant coach of the National Hockey League club, joining the staff of new Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff.

Appert, 49, has served as head coach of the Amerks since the 2020-21 season, compiling a record of 123-94-22-10 and leading the team to three consecutive Calder Cup Playoff berths in that span. He guided Rochester to its deepest playoff run in nearly two decades last season, when the Amerks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2004.

“I’m grateful for my four years in Rochester,” Appert said. “I’ve loved being an Amerk. I’m thankful for our fan base and the players and coaches we’ve been able to build a family atmosphere with. Let’s go Amerks!”

Current Sabres players who developed under Appert’s leadership include forwards Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka, both of whom were named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2021-22; goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen; and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. Sabres first-round picks Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosén, both AHL All-Stars in 2024, led Rochester this season in goals and points, respectively, and Kulich was named to the AHL’s Top Prospects Team in 2022-23.

“Seth should be immensely proud of the culture he has built in Rochester and the success that has come with it,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. “While his addition to the NHL coaching staff is a loss in Rochester, there is no doubt he has earned this position. Under his leadership, the Amerks have had tremendous results as a team, and he has also played a significant role in the development of a number of NHL players.

Amerks video coach Amir Gulati has also been named video coordinator of the Sabres.