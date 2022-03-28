Amerks, Barracuda make trade

The Rochester Americans have acquired defenseman Mark Alt from the San Jose Barracuda in exchange for forward Mason Jobst.

Alt appeared in 46 games with San Jose this season, recording three goals and five assists.

The ninth-year pro has skated in 451 AHL games with San Jose, Ontario, Colorado and Adirondack/Lehigh Valley, totaling 33 goals and 92 assists for 125 points. Originally a second-round choice by Carolina in the 2010 NHL Draft, Alt has also appeared in 20 career NHL games with Philadelphia, Colorado and Los Angeles.

Jobst has notched four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 26 games with Rochester this season.

A third-year pro, Jobst has compiled 14 goals and 22 assists for 36 points in 89 career AHL contests with Rochester, Bridgeport and Binghamton.