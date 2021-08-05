Amerks ink Houser to AHL deal

The Rochester Americans have signed goaltender Michael Houser to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Houser made four appearances with the Amerks in 2020-21, posting a 2.33 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. He also made his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres after nine seasons as a pro, appearing in four games and earning victories in his first two starts.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Houser has played 77 games in the AHL with Rochester, Tucson, Cleveland, Ontario and San Antonio, posting a record of 33-29-5 with a 2.84 GAA, a .903 save percentage and three shutouts.