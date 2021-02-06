Amerks sign Mersch to tryout deal

The Rochester Americans have signed forward Michael Mersch to a professional tryout contract.

Mersch enters his seventh pro season after recording 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 61 games with the AHL’s Texas Stars in 2019-20.

A four-time 20-goal scorer in the AHL, Mersch has appeared in 377 regular-season games with Texas, Ontario and Manchester, collecting 122 goals and 123 assists for 245 points. He has added 16 goals and 19 assists in 44 postseason games, winning a Calder Cup with Manchester in 2015.

A fourth-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2011 NHL Draft, Mersch appeared in 17 NHL games with the Kings in 2015-16, recording one goal and two assists.