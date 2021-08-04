Amerks sign Mersch to two-year deal

The Rochester Americans have signed forward Michael Mersch to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Mersch finished second on the Amerks in scoring in 2020-21, posting eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 28 games.

Entering his eighth pro season, Mersch has skated in 405 career AHL games with Rochester, Texas, Ontario and Manchester, tallying 130 goals and 134 assists for 264 points. He also has 16 goals and 19 assists in 44 career postseason games, winning the Calder Cup as a rookie with Manchester in 2015 while tying for the AHL lead in playoff scoring with 22 points.

Originally a fourth-round choice by Los Angeles in the 2011 NHL Draft, Mersch has played 17 games in the NHL with the Kings, recording one goal and two assists.