Amerks sweep Marlies, off to conference finals

The Rochester Americans are heading to the conference finals for the first time in 19 years after completing a sweep of the Toronto Marlies with an 8-4 victory on Wednesday night.

The Amerks will meet the Hershey Bears in an Eastern Conference Finals series between the two most storied franchises in the American Hockey League.

Isak Rosen netted two goals, Jiri Kulich scored for the sixth consecutive game, and Lukas Rousek chipped in with a goal and two assists for Rochester, who have won six games in a row since dropping their first two games in the division semifinals vs. Syracuse.

The Amerks have scored 36 goals during their six-game winning streak. They were 3-for-3 on the power play in Game 3, and 7-for-11 in the series against Toronto.

Pontus Holmberg led the Marlies with three goals and an assist.

Malcolm Subban made 34 saves in the victory for Rochester. Joseph Woll, in his return from the Maple Leafs, stopped 28 shots.

North Division Finals (best-of-5)

N1-Toronto Marlies vs. N3-Rochester Americans

Game 1 – Thu., May 11 – Rochester 4, TORONTO 3 | Recap

Game 2 – Sat., May 13 – Rochester 7, TORONTO 4 | Recap

Game 3 – Wed., May 17 – ROCHESTER 8, Toronto 4