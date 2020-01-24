Wild’s Anas named to All-Star roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced a change to the playing rosters for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, to be held this Sunday and Monday, January 26-27 in Ontario, Calif.
Iowa Wild forward Sam Anas has been added to the Central Division roster. In addition, the AHL announced that Milwaukee’s Yakov Trenin will be unavailable for the event.
Anas, in his fourth season with the Wild, is currently tied for second in the AHL with 45 points in 44 games played.
Rosters as of Jan. 24
A limited number of tickets for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, which include admission to both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Jan. 26, and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Jan. 27, are available now by visiting ontarioreign.com/allstar.
The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 95 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Ben Bishop, John Carlson, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Connor Hellebuyck, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Andreas Johnsson, Martin Jones, Jonathan Marchessault, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Zach Parise, Mikko Rantanen, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Dylan Strome, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2018-19, over 7 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America.