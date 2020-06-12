Andrews honored by USA Hockey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. … Dave Andrews (Longmeadow, Mass.), longtime president and chief executive officer of the American Hockey League, has been named the recipient of USA Hockey’s 2020 Distinguished Achievement Award it was announced today.

Created in 1991, the award is presented annually to a United States citizen who has made hockey his or her profession and has made outstanding contributions, on or off the ice, to the sport in America.

Having recently completed his 26th and final season at the helm of the AHL, Andrews has overseen the expansion and development of the league since 1994. Over his nearly three decades of service, the AHL has grown from a regional 16-team format to a 31-team league in diverse markets across the country.

“Dave Andrews has played a significant role in helping advance hockey in our country,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “As we know, when professional teams arrive into a market, that has an influence in growing the game at the grassroots level and beyond. While we’re sad to see Dave retire, his legacy and impact will be felt for generations to come.”

Andrews played an integral role in the implementation of innovative rule changes and increased player safety initiatives throughout the league during his tenure. He also developed corporate and broadcast partnerships to establish strong platforms for viewership of league games and events which has played an important role in added visibility of the sport.

In recognition of his contributions to hockey in the United States, Andrews was also awarded the Lester Patrick Trophy in 2010, and has been inducted into both the British Columbia Hockey Hall of Fame (2005) and the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame (2006).

Read more: https://www.usahockey.com/news_article/show/1109095