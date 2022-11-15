Anisimov joins Phantoms

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed forward Artem Anisimov to a professional tryout contract.

Anisimov, a free agent, was injured while attending training camp with the Philadelphia Flyers. He has skated in 771 games in the National Hockey League with the New York Rangers, Columbus, Chicago and Ottawa, totaling 180 goals and 196 assists for 376 points.

Originally a second-round pick by the Rangers in the 2006 NHL Draft, Anisimov began his North American career with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, notching 53 goals and 71 assists for 124 points in 154 games over two seasons (2007-09). He was an AHL All-Star in 2009 and finished fifth in the league in scoring that season (81 points).