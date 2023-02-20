News

Admirals’ Askarov named AHL Player of the Week

by AHL PR
Photo: Scott Paulus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Milwaukee Admirals goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 19, 2023.

Askarov allowed one goal in each of his two starts last week (2-0-0, 0.96, .965), helping the Admirals regain first place in the Central Division.

In a school-day matinee in Chicago on Wednesday, Askarov stopped 30 of 31 shots before denying every Wolves attempt during a 12-round shootout to backstop Milwaukee to a 2-1 victory. Then on Saturday, Askarov made 25 saves as the Admirals defeated Texas, 2-1, to overtake the Stars for the division lead.

Nashville’s first-round choice (11th overall) and the first goaltender selected in the 2020 NHL Draft, Askarov has a record of 19-9-3 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 32 appearances for Milwaukee this season, and is tied for third in the league in wins while ranking fourth in minutes played (1,896).

The 20-year-old native of Omsk, Russia, made his NHL debut with the Predators on Jan. 12 at Montreal.

