Avalanche acquire Kinkaid; Bowers to Bruins

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired goaltender Keith Kinkaid from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Shane Bowers.

Kinkaid has appeared in 20 games for the AHL’s Providence Bruins this season, going 8-7-4 with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He also made one start with Boston, a 30-save effort in a 3-1 win at Buffalo on Nov. 12, 2022.

A veteran of 219 contests with Providence, Hartford, Laval, Charlotte and Albany, Kinkaid has a career record of 104-81-27 with a 2.73 GAA, a .906 save percentage and 12 shutouts over parts of eight AHL seasons.

In 168 career NHL outings with Boston, the New York Rangers, Montreal and New Jersey, Kinkaid has gone 70-58-21 with a 2.91 GAA, a .905 save percentage and eight shutouts.

Bowers has tallied four goals and 10 assists in 37 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles this season. He also made his NHL debut, skating in the Avalanche’s game against Nashville on Nov. 10, 2022.

In 154 career AHL games with Colorado, Bowers has recorded 27 goals and 32 assists for 59 points.

The 23-year-old Bowers was originally a first-round pick (28th overall) by Ottawa in the 2017 NHL Draft.