Avalanche acquire rights to Mandolese

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired the rights to restricted free agent goaltender Kevin Mandolese, along with a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Colorado’s sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Mandolese made 23 appearances with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2023-24, going 10-9-2 with a 3.07 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage and his first career AHL shutout.

In 66 games with Belleville over parts of four seasons, Mandolese has a record of 28-28-5 (3.30, .896).

The 23-year-old Mandolese was a sixth-round pick by Ottawa in the 2018 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut with the Senators in 2022-23, making three appearances (1-2-0, 3.29, .916).