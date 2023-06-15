Avalanche acquire, sign Olofsson

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired Fredrik Olofsson from the Dallas Stars in exchange for future considerations, and have agreed to terms with the forward on a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season.

Olofsson split the 2022-23 season between Dallas and the AHL’s Texas Stars. In 37 games with Texas, he totaled five goals and nine assists for 14 points.

Olofsson made his NHL debut with Dallas on Dec. 27, 2022, and scored his first NHL goal on Dec. 31 vs. San Jose. He recorded one goal and three assists in 28 regular-season games for the NHL Stars, and also skated in two Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

A native of Helsingborg, Sweden, Olofsson was a fourth-round choice by Chicago in the 2014 NHL Draft and made his professional debut with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs at the end of the 2018-19 season. He represented Sweden at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.