Avalanche add Salomaki, Sherwood, Vecchione

The Colorado Avalanche have signed forwards Miikka Salomaki, Kiefer Sherwood and Mike Vecchione to one-year deals for the 2020-21 season.

Salomaki played 49 games in the AHL with Milwaukee and Toronto last season, notching seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points. He also chipped in one goal in five NHL contests with Nashville.

A second-round choice by the Predators in the 2011 NHL draft, Salomaki spent his entire seven-year pro career in the Nashville organization until being acquired by Toronto on Feb. 22, 2020.

In 173 career AHL games, Salomaki has tallied 37 goals and 55 assists for 92 points. He has added 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points in 167 NHL contests, and helped the Predators reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2017.

Sherwood scored a career-high 16 goals and finished with 23 points in 37 games for the AHL’s San Diego Gulls last season. He also notched one assist in 10 NHL outings with Anaheim.

Since turning pro in 2018 following three seasons at Miami University, Sherwood has appeared in 77 AHL games and recorded 24 goals and 19 assists for 43 points. He tallied four goals and four assists in 16 playoff games for San Diego as the Gulls reached the Western Conference Finals in 2019.

Sherwood has totaled six goals and seven assists in 60 career NHL games with the Ducks.

Vecchione played 61 games with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage in 2019-20, setting a career high with 21 goals and adding 15 assists for a total of 36 points.

Over three AHL seasons with San Antonio and Lehigh Valley, Vecchione has recorded 53 goals and 61 assists for 114 points in 193 regular-season games. He had seven points in 12 playoff games in 2018 as the Phantoms reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

Vecchione made his NHL debut with Philadelphia late in 2016-17, appearing in two games.