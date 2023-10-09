Avalanche claim Prosvetov off waivers

The Colorado Avalanche have claimed goaltender Ivan Prosvetov off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes.

Prosvetov, 24, has spent the last four seasons with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, compiling a record of 54-54-10 with a 3.30 goals-against average, an .895 save percentage and four shutouts. He set a career high with 16 victories during the 2022-23 season.

A fourth-round pick by Arizona in the 2018 NHL Draft, has also made 13 appearances in the NHL with the Coyotes, going 4-6-1 with a 4.07 GAA and an .871 save percentage.