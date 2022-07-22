Avalanche name McDonald assistant GM

The Colorado Avalanche have named Kevin McDonald as assistant general manager.

McDonald joins the Avalanche after 21 seasons with the St. Louis Blues, including the last 17 overseeing the team’s AHL affiliates. This past season, he served as general manager of the Eastern Conference champion Springfield Thunderbirds, and was the recipient of the 2021-22 Thomas Ebright Award for outstanding career contributions to the American Hockey League.

With his guidance and input in team personnel decisions, McDonald played an important role in the Blues capturing the 2019 Stanley Cup championship.