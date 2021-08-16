Avalanche re-sign defenseman Gilbert

The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed defenseman Dennis Gilbert to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season.

Gilbert played 17 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2020-21, recording one goal and seven assists. He also skated in three NHL games with the Avalanche.

Over three pro seasons, Gilbert has collected seven goals and 22 assists for 29 points in 110 AHL contests with Colorado and Rockford. The Buffalo, N.Y., native has notched one goal and two assists in 25 NHL games with Colorado and Chicago.

Originally selected by the Blackhawks in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Gilbert was acquired by the Avalanche as part of a four-player trade on Oct. 10, 2020.