Avalanche re-sign Miska

by AHL PR
Photo: Ashley Potts

The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed goaltender Hunter Miska to a two-year contract through the 2021-22 campaign.

Miska, 25, appeared in 26 games for the AHL’s Colorado Eagles last season, posting a record of 16-6-3 and ranking fifth in the league with a .924 save percentage. He also recorded a 2.48 goals-against average and two shutouts.

Miska dressed as the back-up goaltender for the Avalanche for three games during their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series vs. Dallas.

A native of Stacy, Minn., Miska has played 87 games in the AHL with Colorado and Tucson, with a record of 48-23-7, a 2.70 GAA, a .907 save percentage and three shutouts.

Miska has appeared in one NHL game, making his debut with Arizona on Nov. 13, 2018, at Detroit.

