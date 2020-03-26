Avalanche re-sign Tynan for 2020-21

The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward T.J. Tynan to a one-year contract extension through the 2020-21 campaign.

Tynan is tied for second in the AHL with 42 assists and leads the Colorado Eagles with 47 points in 42 AHL games this season. He also represented Colorado in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, his third career appearance in the event.

Tynan has skated in 16 NHL contests with the Avalanche in 2019-20 as well, notching an assist for his first career NHL point.

A native of Orland Park, Ill., Tynan has produced 63 goals and 250 assists for 313 points in 409 career AHL games with Colorado, Chicago, Lake Erie/Cleveland and Springfield. He also has 21 points in 42 postseason games, winning the Calder Cup with Lake Erie in 2016 and reaching the Finals with Chicago in 2019.

Tynan was a third-round selection by Columbus in the 2011 NHL Draft. He has one assist in 19 career NHL outings with the Blue Jackets and Avalanche.