Avalanche sign Galchenyuk

The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to an NHL contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Galchenyuk had been playing with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles since signing a tryout contract on Nov. 9. In seven games with the Eagles, he had three goals and four assists, including a two-goal effort in a 5-1 win over Iowa this past Friday night.

The third overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Galchenyuk has played 643 games in the NHL with Montreal, Arizona, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Ottawa and Toronto, totaling 146 goals and 208 assists for 354 points.