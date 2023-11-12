Avalanche sign Kiviranta to NHL deal

The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Joel Kiviranta to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season.

Kiviranta attended training camp with the Avalanche before signing an AHL deal with the Colorado Eagles on Oct. 11. He has recorded two goals, four assists and a plus-7 rating in 10 games with the Eagles this season.

Kiviranta has played 163 games in the NHL with the Dallas Stars over the last four seasons, recording 16 goals and 12 assists. He also reached the Stanley Cup Final with the Stars in 2020, with his Game 7 hat trick sending Dallas past Colorado and into the conference finals.

Kiviranta began his North American career with the AHL’s Texas Stars, tallying 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 games in 2019-20. He signed as a free agent with Dallas in 2019 after five seasons with Vaasa in the Finnish SM-liiga.