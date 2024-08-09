Avalanche sign Phillips

The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Matthew Phillips to a one-year contract for the 2024-25 season.

Phillips won a Calder Cup championship with the Hershey Bears last season, posting three goals and three assists in nine regular-season games before suiting up for six games during the postseason. He also played 31 games in the NHL between Washington and Pittsburgh, collecting one goal and four assists.

Phillips has played 274 games in the AHL with Hershey, Calgary and Stockton, totaling 106 goals and 137 assists for 243 points. He was voted a First Team AHL All-Star in 2022-23 when he scored 36 goals and tied an AHL record with 15 game-winning tallies for the Wranglers.

Originally drafted by his hometown Calgary Flames in 2016, Phillips has skated in 34 career games in the NHL.