B-Senators acquire Ferguson

The Belleville Senators have acquired goaltender Dylan Ferguson from the Toronto Marlies in exchange for future considerations.

Ferguson, 24, has made five appearances with Toronto this season, posting a record of 2-2-0 with a 3.12 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage.

A seventh-round choice by Dallas in the 2017 NHL Draft, Ferguson has appeared in 21 career AHL games with Toronto, Henderson and Chicago, going 9-6-0 with a 2.65 GAA, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts over four pro seasons. He made his NHL debut with Vegas on Nov. 14, 2017, at the age of 19.