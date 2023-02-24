News

B-Senators acquire Ferguson

by AHL PR
Photo: Christian Bonin/TSGphoto.com

The Belleville Senators have acquired goaltender Dylan Ferguson from the Toronto Marlies in exchange for future considerations.

Ferguson, 24, has made five appearances with Toronto this season, posting a record of 2-2-0 with a 3.12 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage.

A seventh-round choice by Dallas in the 2017 NHL Draft, Ferguson has appeared in 21 career AHL games with Toronto, Henderson and Chicago, going 9-6-0 with a 2.65 GAA, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts over four pro seasons. He made his NHL debut with Vegas on Nov. 14, 2017, at the age of 19.

