B-Sens add Conacher on tryout contract

The Belleville Senators have signed forward Cory Conacher to a professional tryout contract.

Conacher returns to North America after spending the last two seasons in Switzerland. The three-time AHL All-Star won the AHL’s MVP and outstanding rookie awards in 2011-12.

The 12th-year pro has played 354 games in the AHL with Syracuse, Utica, Bridgeport, Norfolk, Milwaukee and Rochester, recording 127 goals and 203 assists for 330 points. He has added 20 goals and 35 assists in 74 postseason contests, winning the Calder Cup with Norfolk in 2012 and reaching the Finals with Utica in 2015 and Syracuse in 2017.

A native of Burlington, Ont., Conacher has also skated in 193 games in the NHL with Tampa Bay, Ottawa, Buffalo and the New York Islanders, totaling 28 goals and 47 assists for 75 points.