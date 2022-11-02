B-Sens sign Cassels to AHL deal

The Belleville Senators have signed forward Cole Cassels to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Cassels, who began the season playing in Sweden, cleared AHL waivers on Tuesday.

An eighth-year pro, Cassels has played 355 games in the AHL with Cleveland, Belleville, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Utica, recording 35 goals and 78 assists for 113 points. He previously appeared in 55 games with the Senators over the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Cassels was originally a third-round pick by Vancouver in the 2013 NHL Draft.