Baddock signs deal with IceHogs

The Rockford IceHogs announced today the team has signed forward Brandon Baddock to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Baddock played 67 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild last season, posting four goals and three assists while ranking eighth in the league with 130 penalty minutes.

In 323 career AHL games over six seasons with Iowa, Laval and Binghamton, Baddock has totaled 21 goals and 31 assists for 52 points along with 702 PIM.

Originally a sixth-round choice by New Jersey in the 2014 NHL Draft, Baddock has played in one NHL game, debuting with the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 30, 2021.