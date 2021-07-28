Bailey re-signs with Vancouver

The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract.

Bailey, 26, played in three games with the Canucks during the 2020-21 season before suffering a season-ending injury on Feb. 11 vs Calgary.

In 2019-20, Bailey established career highs with 28 goals and 47 points while skating in 53 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets. He has played 266 career games in the AHL for Utica, Lehigh Valley and Rochester, compiling 96 goals and 75 assists for 171 points. Bailey was an AHL All-Star in 2017.

In 68 NHL games with Vancouver, Philadelphia and Buffalo, Bailey has registered five goals and four assists. The Buffalo native was originally a second-round pick by the Sabres in the 2013 NHL Draft.