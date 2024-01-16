Barracuda, AHL mourn passing of Frank Torres

The American Hockey League family is mourning the loss of Frank Torres, Vice President, Business Operations for the San Jose Barracuda.

Torres, who passed away Monday after a brief illness, was 38.

“The entire American Hockey League is stunned and heartbroken over the passing of Frank Torres,” said Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer. “Frank’s passion and tireless dedication made our league better everywhere he worked. In San Antonio, he was an essential member of Spurs Sports and Entertainment’s AHL sales operations for 13 years. In Coachella Valley, he helped the Firebirds gain a foothold in the community during the lead-up to their inaugural season. And in San Jose, Frank was entrusted with the task of leading the Barracuda front office into a new era as the organization opened Tech CU Arena.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Frank’s family, friends and colleagues.”