Barracuda captain Simek dealt to Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have acquired defenseman Radim Simek and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Klim Kostin.

Simek has tallied four goals and 12 assists in 40 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda this season. He was named captain of the Barracuda on Feb. 1.

Simek has played 109 games in the AHL with San Jose, compiling 11 goals and 34 assists for 45 points.

In 209 career NHL contests with the Sharks, Simek has registered seven goals and 22 assists.