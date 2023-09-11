Barracuda land Cassels

The San Jose Barracuda have signed forward Cole Cassels to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Cassels set career highs with 12 goals, 39 assists and 51 points in 64 games for the AHL’s Belleville Senators last season, his eighth pro campaign. He led the Senators in assists and finished third on the club in points.

Cassels has played 419 games in the AHL with Belleville, Cleveland, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Utica, compiling 47 goals and 117 assists for 164 points.

Originally selected by Vancouver in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Cassels is the son of former AHL and NHL forward Andrew Cassels.