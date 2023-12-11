Barracuda sign forward Rau

The San Jose Barracuda have signed forward Kyle Rau to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Rau played 68 games for the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks in 2022-23, registering 16 goals and 19 assists.

In 430 career AHL games with Abbotsford, Iowa, Springfield, Portland and San Antonio, Rau has compiled 133 goals and 159 assists for 292 points. He has eclipsed the 20-goal mark three times in his AHL career.

A native of Eden Prairie, Minn., Rau was a third-round pick by Florida in the 2011 NHL Draft and has appeared in 61 career NHL games with the Panthers and Minnesota Wild, collecting two goals and five assists.